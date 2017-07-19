Cabinet clears draft bill to replace GST ordinances for Jammu and Kashmir

The bill will be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. The bill will be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

The cabinet headed by PM Modi on Wednesday approved a draft bill to replace ordinances that were promulgated to introduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior government official. The bill will be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session.

The central government had earlier this month promulgated ordinances to make the Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST), which deals with inter-state commerce, applicable to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on July 5 had passed the resolution to implement GST in the state after extensive debates by lawmakers. The bill was implemented after a Presidential Order which gave an assurance on the preservation of the special status of the state guaranteed by Article 370 of the Constitution.“There would be enough safeguards to the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir,” Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu had said in the assembly earlier.

GST was rolled out in the country on July 1 with much fanfare marked by a midnight programme in Parliament that was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as well as union ministers and several chief ministers.

