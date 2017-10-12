Cabinet clears 7th pay panel recommendations for 8 lakh central, state varsity teachers

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Accepting recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to hike salaries of about 8 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in higher educational institutions under the UGC and in centrally funded technical institutions.

The decision will benefit 7.58 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in 106 universities/colleges funded by the UGC/Centre, and 329 universities funded by state governments, besides 12,912 government and private-aided colleges affiliated to state universities.

In addition, the revised pay package will cover teachers of 119 central-funded technical institutions such as IITs, IISc, IIMs, IISERs, IIITs, NITIE, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar said after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The approved pay scales will be applicable with effect from January 1, 2016. The annual Central financial liability on account of this measure would be about Rs 9,800 crore, the government said in a statement. The implementation of this revision will enhance teachers’ pay in the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800. “This revision will register an entry pay growth in the range of 22 per cent to 28 per cent,” Javadekar said.

For state government-funded institutions, the revised pay scales will require adoption by respective states.

