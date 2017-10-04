Cabinet approves renaming of Kandla Port to Deendayal Port

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the renaming of Kandla Port in Gujarat after former BJP leader Deendayal Upadhyay. The decision was taken as part of his 101st birth anniversary celebrations this year. The port, which is situated in the Kutch district, will be renamed ‘Deendayal Port, Kandla’. The Ministry of Shipping had issued a notification for the same last week.
The people of Kutch have been demanding the renaming of the port, which is located in the Kudla creek near the Gulf of Kutch. It is one of India’s major ports on the west coast, and handles the largest volume of cargo in the country. It was constructed in 1950 to serve western India after Partition.
While inaugurating various projects at the port earlier this year, PM Modi had said, “Deendayal stood for the poor…(so this name change) will inspire us to work for the poor, suppressed section of the society,” reported news agency PTI.
Upadhyay, born in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on September 25, 1916, was a Bharatiya Jan Sangh leader and Indian politician. He conceived the philosophy on ‘integral humanism’, which was later adopted by the Jan Sangh and the BJP.
The Cabinet on Wednesday also approved the Extradition Treaty between India and Ludhiana, which would provide a legal framework for seeking extradition of terrorists, economic offenders and other criminals from and to Lithuania. Further, it approved an MoU on upgradation of the women’s police training centre at Yamethin in Myanmar.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Oct 4, 2017 at 2:45 pmCitizens should stop politicians from changing names of each and every place. Only one or two essential one's could be changed. First these politicians should change all their family members names, then only allow them to do this.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 2:42 pmLudhiana???? Is it a new Union territory of India or Commies Maoist want to create a separate country.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 2:10 pmSuch grave error - The Cabinet on Wednesday also approved the Extradition Treaty between India and Ludhiana, LudhianaReply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 2:03 pmRishi Kapoorji Anupam Kherji, what is happening now. Everything is being named after Deendayal Shymaprasad. Earlier u both did not like naming national monuments on Gandhi Parivar. U dont mind Sangh Parivar who did not contribute for our independence. Infact we wanted some to be named after Rishi Kapoor some after Anupam Kher for the contribution to the Indian Film Industry. By 2019 even Tajmahal will be named after Guru Golwalkar Qutub Minar after Nathuram Godse.Reply
- Oct 4, 2017 at 1:55 pmIE journos need lessons in orthography too, apart from nationalism (look up the meaning of orthography, please) ...did you mean Lithuania or is it from our Ludhiana that you want to create a separate country ?Reply
- Load More Comments