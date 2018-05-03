Cabinet approves PMSSY extension

Health Minister J P Nadda said that setting up of new AIIMS in various states will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 people in various faculty and non-faculty posts in each of the institutes. Health Minister J P Nadda said that setting up of new AIIMS in various states will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 people in various faculty and non-faculty posts in each of the institutes.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an extension for a scheme to construct new AIIMS and upgrade government medical colleges.

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) has been given an extension from 2017-18 to 2019-20 with a financial outlay of Rs 14,832 crore. During the UPA tenure, six new AIIMS were set up under the scheme, which was was first announced in 2013, in Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh. Other AIIMS will be constructed in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, J&K, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

Health Minister J P Nadda said that setting up of new AIIMS in various states will lead to employment generation for nearly 3,000 people in various faculty and non-faculty posts in each of the institutes. He said indirect employment generation will take place due to facilities and services like shopping centre, canteens, etc that will come up in the vicinity of new AIIMS. He added that for each functional AIIMS established under PMSSY, a total of 4,089 posts were created for a 960-bed hospital. “The same number of posts will be created for a 960-bed hospital for the new AIIMS that are being established under PMSSY. So far, for new AIIMS at Mangalagiri, Nagpur and Kalyani, a total of 1,144 posts have been created with the approval of Ministry of Finance,” Nadda said.

Each new AIIMS will add 100 UG (MBBS) and 60 BSc (Nursing) seats, 15-20 super specialty departments and around 750 hospital beds. He said in the upgradation of each government medical college, 8-10 super specialty departments and 15 new PG seats get added on an average.

