Cabinet approves disability pension for defence personnel

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI photo Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI photo

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the modifications in the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations on pay and pensionary benefits beside giving clearance to disability pension for defence personnel. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made the announcement of the approval after the Cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also approved the National Steel Policy that envisages Rs 10 lakh crore investment to create more capacity in the steel sector. The development assumes significance as the steel sector is reeling under weak demand and rising raw material prices.

The cabinet members decided to give international airport status to the Vijayawada airport. The airport is undergoing infrastructural changes due to increase in air traffic.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd