Cab driver held for trying to abduct woman judge, says Police

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2017 12:07 pm
A cab driver was arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a woman judge, police said on Tuesday. The judge, in her complaint, told the police that instead of taking her to the Karkardooma Court, the driver started driving towards Hapur on the NH-24 on Monday, they added. She informed the police and also alerted her colleague, the police said.

After driving for some distance, the driver took a U-turn towards Delhi, they said, adding he was intercepted at the Ghazipur toll plaza and arrested.

The driver is associated with a private company that is being probed, the police said.

