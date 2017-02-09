Cab driver charred to death in his car in northeast Delhi

A 38-year-old cab driver was charred to death in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area when his car caught fire and he got trapped in the vehicle as its central locking reportedly got jammed. Police received a call yesterday around 10.40 PM that a diesel car caught fire near Mandoli main market. The car was reduced to ashes within a span of few minutes.

The fire tenders and police rushed to the spot but the car owner had been charred to death by the time help reached. The victim, Sachin Tyagi, was a resident of Mandoli.

He was employed with a Noida-based company. After dropping passengers from Noida to Bhajanpura last night, he was on his way to his house in Mandoli when the incident occurred.

His wife told police that when she called him to inquire when he would be back home, he had said he was parking the car and would be home soon.

Police said Sachin was parking his car in the Wazirabad service lane when the fire started in the dashboard of the vehicle and it appears that Tyagi got trapped inside it.

The central locking of the car got jammed and Tyagi could not leave the vehicle, they said.

The body was identified with the help of car registration number. It was handed over to the family members after the postmortem.

Tyagi is survived by wife, two children and a younger brother.

Police are not suspecting any foul play. Forensic experts reached the spot they morning and were inspecting the charred car to probe the cause of fire.

Eyewitnesses told that they all poured water on the car when Sachin was trapped inside the car but when it was opened, the driver was found dead.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot but the occupant was dead by the time we reached, said an official from Delhi Fire Services.