Cab driver arrested for ‘raping’ woman in Thane

The Thane (rural) police arrested a cab driver for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman at Godbundar road. He and his accomplice allegedly robbed the woman too. The police identified the two as Suresh Pandurang Gosavi (32) and Umesh Jaswant Zala (31). Gosavi, the driver, was previously employed with a well-known cab company.

The police said the incident took place on December 19, when the victim hired a cab for Thane.

An officer from Kashimira police station said, “The 32-year-old hired a cab from Mira Road at around 7.45pm. The victim approached a nearby stationed cab in which the two accused were present. They agreed to take her at a cheaper fare.”

Along the journey to Thane, the duo stopped their car, police said. “The two stopped the vehicle and after assaulting her, snatched cash and valuables from the 32-year-old,” said an officer.

Police said the driver Gosavi raped the 32-year-old inside the car, following which they planned to take her to a lodge and rape her again. “The two intended to take her to a lodge and rape her. But after they took her to a lodge at around 2am on December 20, the lady raised an alarm for help which alerted the lodge owner. The two escaped from the spot,” said an officer.

After the lodge owner informed police control room, the victim was admitted in a nearby hospital and a special team was formed to trace the two.

The investigators nabbed them from Bhayandar after they got a tip-off from local sources.

Superintendent of Police Mahesh Patil (Thane rural) confirmed the arrest and said, “The accused used to work for a well-know cab firm, but recently, after Gosavi had a dispute over money with the cab company, he had started working alone.”

