Man rams car into wall of Kiren Rijiju’s residence, arrested

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

A taxi driver, who crashed his vehicle into the wall of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s official residence in Lutyens’ Delhi, was arrested on Monday, news agency PTI reported. A CISF personnel guarding Rijiju’s house was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The driver has been identified as Abhishek who resides in Noida. Police said he was in a drunken state when he rammed the vehicle into the wall of Rijiju’s residence on Krishna Menon Marg. A case was registered at the Tughlak Road police station on the complaint of the injured CISF personnel, Saurabh Kumar Gupta.

Officials said the incident had sent security in the high-profile area into a state of panic. According to PTI, the driver was accompanied by a woman and his medical examination confirmed that he was drunk. Police arrested him soon after.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now