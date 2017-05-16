Latest News
  • Man rams car into wall of Kiren Rijiju’s residence, arrested

Man rams car into wall of Kiren Rijiju’s residence, arrested

A CISF personnel guarding Rijiju's house was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 16, 2017 12:27 pm
Kiren Rijiju residence, Kiren Rijiju residence accident, Rijiju house car accident, Rijiju car accident, Rijiu residence, India news, latest news, indian express (Source: Google Maps)

A taxi driver, who crashed his vehicle into the wall of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s official residence in Lutyens’ Delhi, was arrested on Monday, news agency PTI reported. A CISF personnel guarding Rijiju’s house was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The driver has been identified as Abhishek who resides in Noida. Police said he was in a drunken state when he rammed the vehicle into the wall of Rijiju’s residence on Krishna Menon Marg. A case was registered at the Tughlak Road police station on the complaint of the injured CISF personnel, Saurabh Kumar Gupta.

Officials said the incident had sent security in the high-profile area into a state of panic. According to PTI, the driver was accompanied by a woman and his medical examination confirmed that he was drunk. Police arrested him soon after.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 16: Latest News