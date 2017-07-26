C S Karnan petitions Ram Nath Kovind, seeks remission of jail term

Justice Karnan. (File Photo) Justice Karnan. (File Photo)

Former Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan on Tuesday made a representation before newly sworn-in President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking remission of the six-month jail term awarded to him by the Supreme Court. The retired Calcutta High Court judge, who is lodged in Presidency Correctional Home, made the representation through his counsel Mathews J Nedumpara.

Nedumpara said the representation was submitted on Tuesday. “We have asked the President to intervene. He has extraordinary powers as per the Constitution. He also has a background of being a lawyer, and he will understand the gravity of the injustice caused to (former) Justice Karnan,” he said.

Nedumpara added that it was the first representation made by anyone to Kovind, following his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

