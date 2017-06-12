C Narayana Reddy passes away: A look at his life

C Narayana Reddy passed away at the age of 85. Photo: Wikimedia Commons C Narayana Reddy passed away at the age of 85. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Noted Telugu poet and writer C Narayana Reddy passed away on Monday morning in Hyderabad. He was rushed to a hospital following health complications and was declared dead. Reddy is known for his contribution to the Telugu literature in form of poetry, stories and also several popular songs written for Telugu films.

He entered the film industry in 1962 by writing all the songs for the movie Gulebakavali Katha. His song Nannu dochu unduvate…vannela dorasani gained immense popularity.

Awards and recognition

He was felicitated with a Padmashree in 1977 and Padmavibhushan in 1992. For his poetic work Vishwambhara, which was translated in three other languages, Reddy won the prestigious Jnanpith award in 1988. He is the second Telugu writer to have received the award.

Apart from these, Reddy, who was popularly known as Cinare, was also conferred with Kala Prapurna (Honoris Casua) by Andhra University in 1978, Raja Lakshmi award in 1988 and Soviet Land Nehru Award in 1982.

He was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament in 1997.

Early life

Born in a remote village of Karimnagar district in Andhra Pradesh on July 29, 1931, C Narayana Reddy did his MA and PhD from Osmania University in Hyderabad and also served as a professor there. He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University.

Other contributions

Reddy, who was influenced by Urdu language and literature, is also known as an educational administrator. He instituted an award named after his wife Susheela which is presented annually to the female writers.

His death was condoled by Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

