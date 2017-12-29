Bypolls to three Rajasthan Lok Sabha seats on Jan 29

The last date of filing nominations is January 10 and date for scrutiny is January 11. The last date of withdrawing candidatures is January 15. (Illustration/CR Sasikumar) The last date of filing nominations is January 10 and date for scrutiny is January 11. The last date of withdrawing candidatures is January 15. (Illustration/CR Sasikumar)

The Election Commission of India Thursday announced bypolls to the Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar, Ajmer and Mandalgarh assembly seats of Rajasthan.

The polling for these seats will be held on January 29, 2018, and counting has been scheduled on February 1. The last date of filing nominations is January 10 and date for scrutiny is January 11. The last date of withdrawing candidatures is January 15.

So far, only the Congress has fielded Karan Singh Yadav for Alwar parliamentary constituency. Bypoll to this seat was necessitated after the death of BJP’s Alwar MP Mahant Chand Nath on September 17 following a prolonged illness.

BJP’s Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat had collapsed during a meeting of party MLAs and MPs with BJP chief Amit Shah in Jaipur on July 22. He died at AIIMS in Delhi on August 9.

Later that month, BJP’s Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari died on August 28 while undergoing treatment in Jaipur for influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu.

