Bypolls for three Lok Sabha, 12 assembly seats on April 9, 12: Election Commission

Bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 9 and 12 respectively, the Election Commission said today while announcing the schedule for byelections to three parliamentary and twelve assembly constituencies. The assembly bypoll in Radhakrishnan Nagar seat in Tamil Nadu which fell vacant following the demise of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa will be held on April 12. The byelection to the Malapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala which fell vacant following the demise of IUML leader E Ahamed will also be held on April 12.

Among the 12 assembly seats for which bypoll will be held is Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. It fell vacant after Jarnail Singh of AAP decided to contest the Punjab assembly polls held last month. The byelection for the seat is on April 9.

Anantnag seat fell vacant in June last after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti won the assembly polls and resigned from the Lok Sabha. The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was vacated by former PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra who had resigned in protest against alleged “brutalities” on Kashmir protesters.

The other assembly seats are: Dhemaji in Assam, Bhoranj in Himachal Pradesh, Ater and Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Kanthi Dakshin in West Bengal, Dholpur in Rajasthan, Nanjangud and Gundlupet in Karnataka, Litipara in Jharkhand and Upper Burtuk in Sikkim.