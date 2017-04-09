Bypoll turnout: Highest in Karnataka, lowest in Jammu Kashmir

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Election Commission officials were busy throughout Sunday as bypolls in eight Assembly constituencies in five states took place along with by-elections in the Srinagar parliamentary seat. While bypolls in two Assembly constituencies each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, one each in West Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi took place peacefully, the elections in Srinagar turned violent causing eight deaths and injuring several others.

Here is the polling percentage for all by-elections held today:

#Karnataka: While 76 per cent votes were polled in Nanjanagud constituency, 78 per cent of the voters in Gundlupet assembly segment exercised their franchise. “The voter turnout in Nanjanagud was around 76 per cent and about 78 per cent at Gundlupet tentatively at 5 PM,” the Election Commission officials told news agency PTI.

#Jammu and Kashmir: State’s Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu told PTI that only 6.5 per cent polling took place for the parliamentary Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary seat. More than 100 security personnel were also injured in the violence that claimed eight lives. This was worst turnout in thirty years.

#Madhya Pradesh: Around 65 per cent polling took place in Bandhavgarh and 60 per cent in Ater. Congress and BJP workers reportedly clashed in Ater and firing incidents were also reported. Dismissing reports of booth capturing, the state election commission said security was tightened after the incidents.

#Rajasthan: In Dholpur Assembly constituency 74 per cent polling had been recorded till 5pm. “It was a peaceful election on 231 booths, which nearly 1500 polling personnel handled. Tight security arrangements were made on sensitive polling booths,” Chief Electoral Officer, Ashwini Bhagat was quoted as saying to PTI.

#Assam: The Dhemaji seat saw a turnout of 66.97 per cent. Returning Officer Roshni Aparanji Korati told PTI that 11 EVMs and 20 VVPAT machines were replaced during the polling due to faults.

#West Bengal: The Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat in TMC-ruled state saw 79.7 per cent polling till 5 pm. The by-election was necessitated after TMC MLA Dibyendu Adhikari was elected to Lok Sabha from Tamluk seat.

#Delhi: 47 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polling for Rajouri Garden Assembly seat amid snags in several VVPAT machines and in one EVM. The ruling AAP-government claimed “confusion” over poll dates led to such low turnout. “Many people confused the date with that of the municipal polls. There is a complete lack of awareness,” AAP candidate Harjeet Singh alleged.

