Friday, April 27, 2018
Bypoll to Kairana Lok Sabha seat on May 28

The by-poll in Kairana is politically significant against the backdrop of the BJP defeat in the recent bypolls of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The seat fell vacant after BJP’s Hukum Singh died in February.

THE ELECTION Commission on Thursday announced bypolls to four Lok Sabhas seats, including Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and 10 assembly constituencies on Thursday. Elections will be held on May 28 and results will be announced on May 31.

In addition to Kairana, Lok Sabha byelections will be held for the Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar seats in Maharashtra and the Nagaland constituency. Assembly bypolls will be held in Bihar (Jokihat), Jharkhand (Gomia and Silli), Kerala (Chengannur), Uttar Pradesh (Noorpur), Uttarakhand (Tharali), Maharashtra (Palus Kadegaon), Meghalaya (Ampati), Punjab (Shahkot) and West Bengal (Maheshtala).

The by-poll in Kairana is politically significant against the backdrop of the BJP defeat in the recent bypolls of Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The seat fell vacant after BJP’s Hukum Singh died in February.

