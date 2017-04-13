TMC retains Kanthi Dakshin Assembly seat, BJP emerges Second

TMC managed to increase its win margin from 33,890 votes in 2016 to 42,526 votes in this bypoll- an increase of 8,636 vote margin. TMC managed to increase its win margin from 33,890 votes in 2016 to 42,526 votes in this bypoll- an increase of 8,636 vote margin.

Trinamool Congress retained its Kanthi Dakshin (Contai South) Assembly seat on Thursday after its candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya won the bypoll after bagging 95,369 votes. Bhattacharya won with a huge margin of 42,526 votes while the BJP’s Sourindra Mohan Jana emerged second after bagging 52,843 votes. Although TMC increased its vote share, number of votes and win margin in the by-poll, the BJP witnessed a 22 per cent increase in its vote share since 2016 Assembly election. The CPI came third with 17,423 votes and the Congress came fourth after it managed to get only 2,270 votes.

In 2016 Assembly election, the TMC had registered 53.7 per cent vote share while Left Front and Congress, which had fought the election after forging an electoral tie-up, had registered 34.2 per cent vote share and the BJP had registered only 8.75 per cent vote share. Thursday’s by-poll results showed that BJP increased its vote share to 31 per cent- an increase of 22 per cent. The Left Front’s vote share, which had nominated CPI candidate Uttam Pradhan from his Assembly seat, was reduced to 10.2 per cent.

In 2016, TMC candidate Dibyendu Adhikari had received 93,359 votes with 53.7 per cent vote share. The by-poll result showed that TMC candidate Chandrima Bhattachaya got 95,369 votes with 55 per cent vote share. In 2016, CPI candidate Uttam Pradham was second with 59,469 votes. In 2017 bypoll, BJP candidate Sourindra Mohan Jana got 52,843 votes. TMC managed to increase its win margin from 33,890 votes in 2016 to 42,526 votes in this bypoll- an increase of 8,636 vote margin.

“It was expected as people’s support towards Trinammol Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee increased over the years. Both our vote share and number of votes have increased,” said winning candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya.

BJP candidate Sourindra Mohan Jana said, “There was an atmosphere of terror during the bypoll, still a large number of voters turned up to vote for BJP. They voted against the corrupt TMC government.”

