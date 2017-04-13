Bypoll results live updates: BJP leading in Delhi, Congress ahead in Karnataka

Bypoll results LIVE: Early trends from Karnataka’s Gundlupet and Nanjangud seats indicate Congress’ lead after first round of counting. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Bypoll results LIVE: Early trends from Karnataka’s Gundlupet and Nanjangud seats indicate Congress’ lead after first round of counting. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Counting for the by-election in eight Assembly constituencies across eight states started on Thursday. The bypolls on Sunday in two Assembly constituencies each in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, one each in Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Delhi took place peacefully. As of now, early trends indicate BJP leading in five out of 10 assembly constituencies. The by-elections for Srinagar parliamentary seat had turned violent causing eight deaths and injuring at least 100.

10:00 am: Early trends show BJP leading on 5 out of 10 assembly constituencies in bypolls in 8 states. Counting underway

9:51 am: BJP’s Shobha Rani Kushavah leading from Dholpur in Rajasthan.

9.50 am: Simon Marandi of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leading from Litipara, reports ANI.

9.45am: In Delhi’s Rajouri Garden constituency, BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa is leading by 1, 011 votes. The ruling AAP-government claimed “confusion” over poll dates led to a low turnout of 47 per cent.

9.40am: In West Bengal’s Kanthi Dakshin seat, TMC candidate Chandrima Bhattacharya is leading by 2, 935 votes. The by-poll had been necessitated after TMC MLA Dibyendu Adhikari was elected to Lok Sabha from Tamluk seat.

9.35 am: BJP candidate secures lead of 2752 votes in Assam’s Dhemaji constituency, reports ANI. The Dhemaji seat had seen a turnout of 66.97 per cent.

9.30 am: In Madhya Pradesh, while BJP leading from Bandhavgarh, Congress is leading from Ater. Workers of the two parties had reportedly clashed in Ater and firing incidents were also reported during the polling on Sunday.

9.20 am: ANI reports BJP’s Anil Dhiman lead from Bhoranj seat in Himachal Pradesh by 1364 votes

9.15 am: Early trends from Karnataka’s Gundlupet and Nanjangud seats indicate Congress’ lead after first round of counting.

9.00 am: Counting of votes for Delhi’s Rajouri Garden constituency began at around 8 am.

