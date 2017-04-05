Bypoll Diary: In seat he lost, Farooq Abdullah has then rival by his side

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo) Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo)

Sunday’s bypoll in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is effectively a test for National Conference patron and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Comprising Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, the seat was represented by Tariq Karra (PDP) who defeated Farooq in 2014. Karra has since resigned from the PDP over its coalition with the BJP and joined the Congress; he is now campaigning for Farooq.

PDP candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan, on the other hand, was in the Congress until last month. Khan had contested and lost an assembly election to Omar Abdullah, Farooq’s son and then CM. “I had won that assembly election but the result was changed and Omar Abdullah was declared winner,” claims Khan, himself a former minister’s son.

Khan’s campaign is being managed by minister Imran Reza Ansari, an influential Shia leader in Srinagar and Budgam. The NC, for its part, has nominated another Shia leader, Agha Syed Mehmood, to the Upper House with an eye on his support base in Budgam.

“Under the present circumstances the Congress-NC combination was the best possible solution to defeat our rivals and the decision was taken after lot of thinking,” says Omar, the NC working president.

While the PDP is highlighting development, the NC is attacking the PDP over its alliance with the BJP and the killings of civilians last year. Farooq has reached out to pro-separatist organisations, appealing to Jamaat-e-Islamia supporters to help him “defeat the RSS”.

