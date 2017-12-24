Bypoll results 2017: Counting underway in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh

The bypoll elections in four states had taken place on December 21. (Illustration/C R Sasikumar) The bypoll elections in four states had taken place on December 21. (Illustration/C R Sasikumar)

Apart from the closely-watched bypoll for Chennai’s RK Nagar, counting in three other assembly bye-elections is underway in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. The bye-elections in these seats were conducted on December 21.

According to latest inputs, TTV Dinakaran — who is contesting the elections as an independent candidate — is leading in RK Nagar assembly seat. Political observers are keeping an eye on the RK Nagar bypolls since it was the first election contested by the AIADMK after Jayalalithaa’s demise. While 59 candidates are contesting for the seat, the fight is mainly between the AIADMK, DMK and TTV Dinakaran.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 68.5 per cent votes were cast in the bypoll for Pakke-Kessang and Likabali constituencies. While the Likabali seat had fallen vacant after the death of state minister Jomde Kena in September, the Pakke-Kessang fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared the election of Kameng Dolo from the seat null and void following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

In Uttar Pradesh, around 51.75 per cent turnout was seen in Sikandara assembly bypoll on Thursday. The main contest was between Samajwadi Party’s Seema Sachan, BJP’s Ajeet Pal, the son of sitting member Mathura Pal, whose death had necessitated the bypol, and Congress candidate Prabhakar Pandey.

In West Bengal, TMC was leading by more than 19,000 votes, reported IANS. The Sabang bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress legislator Manas Bhunia’s resigned to join Trinamool. He is now a Rajya Sabha member of his new party. The elections on Thursday was mainly fought between Bhunia’s wife and TMC candidate Gita Rani Bhunia, Congress leader Chiranjib Bhowmick, and Rita Mondal is the Left Front nominated Communist Party of India-Marxist aspirant, while the BJP candidate is Antara Bhattacharyya.

