Bye-election Results 2018: 10 things to know

Today’s bypolls results will be a key indicator of the voters’ mood, sending out a message to political parties on how to strategise for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana seat that is being seen as a test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi given that the BJP suffered setbacks recently in Phoolpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats in the state. Counting of votes is underway in four Lok Sabha seats and 11 Assembly seats in ten states.

1. In Kairana, late Gujjar leader Hukum Singh’s daughter and BJP’s nominee Mriganka is trailing behind Tabassum Hasan of Rashtriya Lok Dal, (RLD), who is backed by SP, BSP, and Congress, by over 41,000 votes after nine rounds of counting. Politics here is played on Jat-Muslim and Jat-Gujjar rivalries

2. Given that Uttar Pradesh sends out the maximum number of parliamentarians, Kairana’s results will hold a national message – whether a united opposition versus BJP will be possible and feasible in 2019 or not. There were allegations of EVM tampering on polling day; repolling was held at 73 polling stations.

3. In Palghar constituency, BJP’s Rajendra Gavit, who defected from Congress, is ahead by over 10,000 votes. Shiv Sena has fielded Shriniwas Wanga, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, further straining its ties with BJP.

4. At Bhandara-Gondiya, it is a direct fight between NCP’s Madhukar Kukde and BJP’s Hemant Patle. NCP has the support of the Congress. Election in the seat was necessitated after the resignation of sitting BJP (MP) Nana Patole over his criticism of the PM. Patole later joined the Congress.

5. Latest trends from Nagaland show Naga People’s Front (NPF) leading by over 11,000 votes. The lone LS seat fell vacant after Neiphiu Rio became CM. Rio’s People’s Democratic Alliance, which includes BJP, has fielded Tokheho Yepthomi. NPF nominee has Congress’s support.

6. Among the six Assembly seats, at Jokihat in Bihar, RJD has trounced JD(U) by a margin of 40000 votes. Bye-elections in Jokihat was necessitated after the resignation of JD-U’s Sarfaraz Alam. CM Nitish Kumar is hoping his minority welfare schemes will sway the Muslim and Yadav vote towards JD(U).

7. In Shahkot Assembly seat in Punjab, the fight is between SAD and Congress. After eight rounds of counting Congress’s Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia is leading by 18,000 votes

8. In West Bengal’s Maheshtala, the ruling Trinamool Congress is leading by at least 21,000 votes. The BJP is at second position followed by the Left-Congress combine. BJP takes lead in Jharkhand’s Gomia by 7,174 votes in the sixth round of counting.

9. In Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency in Karnataka, Congress candidate Muniratna is leading by around 32,000 votes after the sixth round of counting.

10 In Kerala’s Chengannur, which has been with Congress since 1980, CPM candidate Saji Cherian is leading by over 5,000 votes. Kerala remains one of the last bastions for the Left after it was ousted in Tripura. The Congress and BJP are in a tough race for second place.

