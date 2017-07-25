Byculla prison death: Bombay High Court raps jail authorities

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Monday came down strongly on Byculla Jail authorities, saying they appeared to have “left no stone unturned” to make the recent custodial death of an inmate seem like an “accident”. The court was hearing a PIL relating to the death of convict Manjula Shetye on June 23 after she was assaulted, allegedly by jail staff.

The jail authorities told the court Monday that Shetye died after a fall in the washroom. “You have left no stone unturned to see to it that it is seen as an accidental death. How can you treat this as accidental death? We have no words to say about your carelessness,” a division bench of Justices R M Savant and Sadhana Jadhav said.

On the day of the incident, Shetye was declared dead on arrival at the J J Hospital. The post-mortem report observed injuries on her body. But the death information card issued by J J Hospital states there were “no obvious external injuries” on her body, states an affidavit submitted by jail authorities.

Responding to the discrepancy, the bench noted, “How were injuries detected in the post-mortem then? Did the doctors beat her?” The court further said it seemed that the jail authorities were attempting to “shield somebody”. “Prima facie we find that the post-mortem report and the certificate do not match. The Mumbai Police crime branch should immediately record the statement of the doctors to get a clearer picture,” Justice Savant said.

“We are not at all happy with the investigations. Is this how you treat all other cases too?” Justice Jadhav said. “This is not just about the death of one person. It is in the larger interest of the society,” the court added. The bench directed the crime branch to recording the statement of witnesses and of the doctors concerned expeditiously and file a status report on July 31.

