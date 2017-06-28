Byculla prison: CCTV footage lost in bonfire, say police

In the absence of the footage, it could be difficult to establish what transpired in the prison on Saturday that led to the death of inmate Manjula Shetye. (Representational Image) In the absence of the footage, it could be difficult to establish what transpired in the prison on Saturday that led to the death of inmate Manjula Shetye. (Representational Image)

CCTV footage from inside the women’s jail in Byculla, where an inmate was allegedly beaten to death by jail staff on Saturday, will not be available as the cameras were burnt in a bonfire lit by women inmates, said police.

In the absence of the footage, it could be difficult to establish what transpired in the prison on Saturday that led to the death of inmate Manjula Shetye.

An officer said: “Jail officials have told us that the CCTV camera and the DVR machine (which records the footage) were thrown into the bonfire by the inmates.” “We will check with the forensic laboratory if anything can be retrieved from the DVR.”

A special CBI court has directed Byculla women’s jail to produce Indrani Mukerjea before it on Wednesday. Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has alleged that she was physically and verbally abused by the jail staff, including the prison superintendent, after the alleged murder of Shetye last week.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App