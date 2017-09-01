Byculla Jail inmate death: Police to file charge sheet in 3 weeks, HC told

Shette’s death had triggered a riot by inmates of the jail on June 24. Shette’s death had triggered a riot by inmates of the jail on June 24.

The Mumbai police on Friday told the Bombay High Court that it would complete its probe into the death of the Byculla Jail inmate Manjula Shette and file a charge sheet against the six arrested prison personnel within three weeks. Meanwhile, the HC has expressed satisfaction over the investigation after a Mumbi police crime branch counsel submitted its report during the hearing on a PIL in the case.

A division bench of Justices B R Gavai and M S Karnik was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city resident Pradeep Bhalekar seeking a probe by an independent agency into the death of Shette (45) who was allegedly thrashed by the jail staff.

The jail authorities had initially registered a case of accidental death on June 23 when Shette died. However, another inmate of the jail lodged an FIR on June 24 alleging that Shette was assaulted by the jail personnel. Following the complaint, six women jail personnel were arrested.

After submitting a probe report to the court in a sealed envelope, crime branch counsel Rajeev Patil said the investigations are being carried out properly and the statements of all persons concerned have been recorded.

“The probe is likely to be completed in a short span of time and a charge sheet will be filed against the accused within 20 days,” Patil said.

He said an independent inquiry was being conducted by a magistrate as required by law in matters of custodial deaths. Patil also said that an inquiry committee was set up against Dr Vishwas Rote for allegedly giving a false certificate stating that there were no visible injury marks on Shette’s body.

After perusing the report, the bench said it was satisfied with the manner in which the investigation was conducted and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Shette’s death had triggered a riot by inmates of the jail on June 24.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App