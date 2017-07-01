Byculla jail inmate death: One arrested, five detained by Mumbai Crime Branch

Latest News
Manjula Shetye was murdered on June 23 inside the jail. The crime branch will also probe rioting by inmates following Shetye's death. Shetye was allegedly assaulted by the prison staff, leading to her death.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2017 5:59 pm
The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday took one jail staff into custody and detained five others in connection with the murder of inmate Manjula Shetye in Byculla jail. Shetye was murdered on June 23 inside the jail. The crime branch will also probe rioting by inmates following Shetye’s death. Shetye was allegedly assaulted by the prison staff, leading to her death. The incident had prompted other inmates to protest, seeking immediate action against the prison staff for the alleged murder.

The Nagpada police had filed an FIR against the staff members over the alleged murder as well as against the inmates for rioting. The police have lodged a case against all 291 inmates, while identifying three, including Indrani Mukerjea for rioting and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, murder accused media executive Indrani Mukerjea had submitted a complaint to the police on Thursday, alleging she was assaulted by jail guards during last week’s riot inside Byculla women’s prison. Mukerjea, in jail since 2015 for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, submitted a three-page application to the Nagpada police station through her lawyer on Thursday.

    Jul 1, 2017 at 6:23 pm
    Jail staff are responsible for death of Manjula Shetye, which is revealed due to the protest of the jail inmates. Then, how jail inmates can be booked for rioting in jail ? .
