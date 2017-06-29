Byculla jail: Indrani Mukerjea has blunt injury marks on her body, medical examination report confirms

Indrani Mukerjea Medical check up at J J Hospital on Wednesday. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

Mumbai 28th June 2017 Indrani Mukerjea Medical check up at J J Hospital on Wednesday. Express photo by Ganesh ShirsekarMumbai 28th June 2017

Former media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea was found with injury marks on her hands and other body parts, confirming that she was assaulted inside Byculla jail. A report prepared by Mumbai’s J J Hospital concluded that Mukerjea has blunt injuries on her body, a day after a special CBI court ordered her to undergo medical examination.

On Wednesday, Mukerjea informed the court that she was threatened by the Byculla jail officials, including the prison superintendent, after she came forward as a witness following the alleged murder of convict Manjula Shetye. She was earlier booked for rioting with other convicts after they staged a protest inside the prison last week.

Mukerjea told the court that she saw jail officials assault Manjula and drag her with her saree tied around her neck.

“On Friday morning, one of our inmates was beaten and assaulted by Byculla jail officials. I witnessed some part of it. I had gone out to take my lunch and when I returned to my barrack on the ground floor, I saw Manjula being dragged with her saree around her neck by prison staff. Another prison constable was dragging her by her hair,” Mukerjea said.

She further said that she was threatened because she had told the police she was willing to give a statement as a witness under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code —is admissible in court— against the prison staff. “I told them I will give a statement. They want me to back out and that is the reason they are threatening me,” she told the court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd