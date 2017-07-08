Byculla inmate death: Indrani Mukerjea, others may be moved out

Indrani Mukerjea (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Mumbai 28th June 2017) Indrani Mukerjea (Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Mumbai 28th June 2017)

The Prisons department is planning to shift the undertrials who allegedly led the riot on June 24 out of Byculla jail. This includes undertrials Indrani Mukerjea and Divya Pahuja. While Mukerjea is in jail for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora; Pahuja was arrested for her role in the Haryana gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s encounter case. The department is yet to finalise which jail they would be shifted to.

Sources in the department said they could either be moved to Thane or Kalyan, or a facility outside Mumbai’s satellite towns. “Prison rules mandate shifting of inmates who cause mischief. Our inquiry has revealed that Mukerjea and Pahuja led the mob. They were the ones who torched files, broke CCTV cameras and directed the others to break the lock and move to the protest to the terrace. They even asked the inmates to use children as shields and use kitchenware to attack police personnel. We have, therefore, decided to move them out of the Byculla jail. The logistics are being worked out,” said a senior official.

Asked if this would add to their workload, the official said they might request the court to produce them through video conferencing. The Prison Department is also planning to request the court that the five arrested jail staffers be sent to Kalyan or Thane prisons after their police custody remand expires and they have to be sent to judicial custody. Generally, the undertrials in Mumbai are sent to Byculla, but the department feels they would be at risk there. “They can’t be sent to Byculla, where they have allegedly committed a crime. We would ask them to be lodged in other jails,” the official said.

