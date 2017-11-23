Byculla inmate custodial death: 14 injuries due to assault sufficient to cause Shetye’s death, claims prosecution

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

IN THE case of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye’s “custodial death”, the prosecution has claimed that the 14 injuries after assault by the six accused staffers were “collectively sufficient to cause her death”.

The prosecution was countering the defence advocate’s claim that it was prior illnesses that caused Shetye’s death on June 23 at Byculla jail. Special Public Prosecutor Vidya Kasle submitted to the court that the post-mortem report stating the injuries tallied with the description given by other inmates about the assault.

“The cause of death mentioned in the post-mortem report is multiple injuries. The brutal assault on the deceased was such that it was collectively sufficient to cause her death. The defence’s claim that she had a history of illnesses is not true as she would have been on medication had that been the case,” Kasle told the court.

The defence had on Tuesday claimed that Shetye had died due to the history of illnesses she had and not due to the assault.

“This is a case of protectors becoming predators. If the accused thought Shetye had made a mistake while distributing eggs and bread as a prison warder, they could have punished her in any other way. There is no provision for violence to be meted out to inmates in the jail manual. The incident of complaints received against Shetye was just a pretext to assault her and execute their plan to murder her,” Kasle said.

She also raised a question regarding the defence being able to access the inquest panchnama, which was in possession of the Nagpada police, which had investigated the case initially. Kasle told the court that the advocates for the accused had annexed a copy of the inquest panchnama conducted by the tehsildar even before the chargesheet was filed.

“The copy we have attached to the chargesheet has a correction made in the date, which is not there in the copy given by the defence. When was this correction done? How does the defence have this copy?” Kasle asked. The court is likely to pronounce its order on the bail pleas filed by three of the accused next week. Shetye was allegedly assaulted by six jail staffers on June 23. She was rushed to JJ Hospital where she was declared dead. A case was registered against the prison staffers after a protest by the inmates on June 24.

