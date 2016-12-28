By January 10, Samajwadi Party plans to come up with manifesto for 100 seats

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

WITH THE help of international poll consultant and Harvard Professor Steve Jarding, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav plans to come up with constituency-wise manifesto for at least 100 seats by January 10. Akhilesh, along with Jarding, had met the MLAs from these constituencies in Lucknow last weekend. Jarding had also camped with Akhilesh during his recent visit to Etah district. Sources said a pilot project has already been conducted in Payagpur constituency of Bahraich, which is represented by Congress MLA Mukesh Srivastava, who had recently joined SP.

As part of the project, around 30 teams of volunteers would visit different constituencies and get a three-page questionnaire filled by locals, which would then be digitised and released in the form of a seat-wise manifesto. With the help of local MLAs and probable candidates, a 10-year vision document will also be prepared for each district. Moreover, the teams will hold group discussions with locals and MLAs.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jarding said: “We are working with his (Akhilesh) team to overcome challenges. I feel good about the preparations. When we get there to the ground, we would talk about what he has done, what he is attempting… Be it a 10-year vision document or preparation of constituency-wise manifesto, the key is to have voters build the structure of the campaign.”

Citing his experience in Etah with Akhilesh, Steve said, “There is lot of energy around him and he has a wonderful connect with voters.”

Sources said Jarding’s team has already prepared a digital format, which would be shared with the MLAs and candidates, on local issues touching farmers, education and health sectors, agriculture and local infrastructure.

Girdhari Bora, who is coordinating the field work for the team, said: “We have been asked to follow ‘bottom-up’ campaigning. The focus of the constituency-wise manifesto and vision document would not be on caste lines, but on development.” He said professional help has also been taken to prepare sector-wise questionnaires to touch issues concerning each constituency and district.