Buzz over Maharashtra post-poll alliance

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were involved in a war of words before the elections. (Express Archive) Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were involved in a war of words before the elections. (Express Archive)

A post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP is likely to be based on a common minimum agenda mutually agreeable to both parties.

Highly placed sources in the BJP indicated that they were not averse to forging a post-poll coalition. However, transparency in the functioning of the BMC would remain their condition, they said.

The BJP with 82 seats is finding itself in a commanding position as the Sena was restricted to 84. Various options are being discussed by the party and one of these is to allow the Sena to retain the mayor post and seek that of standing committee chairman’s. The mayor’s post, considered ornamental, will be a face-saver for Sena to boast of, feels the BJP. On the other hand, they add, keeping the standing committee chairman post with it would help the party maintain its transparency agenda by taking charge of the functioning of the civic body.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Since both parties are at par, some are also toying with the idea of dividing all the posts, including that of mayor, for two and a half years.

Earlier, during a press conference held at the Mumbai BJP office, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The core committee of the party will review the results and then take the decisions.”

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The Sena and the BJP should come together in the BMC.”