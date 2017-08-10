Buxar DM Mukesh Pandey commits suicide at a railway station in Ghaziabad

Latest News
Mukesh Pandey ended his life at a railway station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Pandey was appointed as the DM of Buxar on July 31 in the first major administrative reshuffle after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar.

Top News

District Magistrate (DM) of Buxar Mukesh Pandey committed suicide at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. Pandey was appointed as the DM of Buxar on July 31 in the first major administrative reshuffle after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Before this he was DDC-cum-chief executive officer, district board, Katihar.

More details awaited.

