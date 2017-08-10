Buxar DM Mukesh Pandey commits suicide at a railway station in Ghaziabad

Before becoming the DM of Buxar, Pandey was DDC-cum-chief executive officer, district board, Katihar. (Representational Image) Before becoming the DM of Buxar, Pandey was DDC-cum-chief executive officer, district board, Katihar. (Representational Image)

District Magistrate (DM) of Buxar Mukesh Pandey committed suicide at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. Pandey was appointed as the DM of Buxar on July 31 in the first major administrative reshuffle after the formation of the NDA government in Bihar, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Before this he was DDC-cum-chief executive officer, district board, Katihar.

More details awaited.

