Dera chief rape case verdict: Busy landmarks in Chandigarh wear a deserted look

Showrooms closed early in Sector 11, Panchkula on Thursday. (Jaipal Singh)

With the verdict just a few hours away, residents are in fear. On Thursday, a few important junctions wore a deserted look. The vicinity of Sukhna Lake, Elante Mall, Sector 17, Rock Garden, had very few visitors compared to the regular days. The multiplexes also saw low business as footfall at cinema halls had fallen drastically. Although shops opened at residential sectors and at prime markets, not many buyers could be seen.

Vivek Gupta, a computer hardware wholesaler at Sector 20, said, “The Dera verdict is to be announced at Panchkula court, but because Chandigarh is its neighbour and there is high security here, the rush of people hase decreased and may even decline on August 25.”

Apart from the market area, people even avoided moving out or roaming in the city. “I have asked my family and others to avoid moving out in Chandigarh today and on August 25. Since, the administration has imposed Section 144 on the city, there is no use of moving out when the situation is expected to get tense. Schools and colleges are also shut and so everyone is home,” said FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh.

