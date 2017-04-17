Businessman shot dead in Supaul

Unidentified miscreants on Monday shot dead a businessman at Supaul haat in Supaul district of Bihar. Sadar police station SHO Rajeshwar Singh said the businessman has been identified as Subhash Singh who had a furniture shop at Supaul haat.

The miscreants shot him on his head killing him on the spot, the SHO said.

Personal enmity was suspected to be the motive behind the killing. The police were conducting raids to nab the culprits, the SHO said.

