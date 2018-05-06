Businessman shot dead by three in Ghaziabad

“The incident took place at Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad around 2 pm Saturday, when Naresh Yadav was in his office, located near Tigri roundabout,” a senior police officer said. “The incident took place at Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad around 2 pm Saturday, when Naresh Yadav was in his office, located near Tigri roundabout,” a senior police officer said.

A 45-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by three men who entered his office and opened fire on Saturday morning.

While an FIR in the case has been registered against unknown persons, initial police investigation points to a property dispute as the motive behind the murder, police said.

“The incident took place at Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad around 2 pm Saturday, when Naresh Yadav was in his office, located near Tigri roundabout. He was a property dealer and ran a travel agency as well. He used to operate a common office for both businesses. Preliminary investigation shows that three men had reached the office in a car. It seems that they already knew Yadav’s whereabouts and daily routine,” a senior officer said.

Police said that two bullets from a country-made pistol have been recovered from the spot. “It seems that there was a property dispute behind the incident. However, we are investigating all angles and efforts are on to nab the culprits,” the officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App