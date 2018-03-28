Businessman, 62, arrested for ‘sexually harassing’ Air Vistara crew member on Lucknow-Delhi flight

The complaint was lodged on March 24 and the accused, who has been identified as Rajeev Vasant Dani, was arrested at the airport by the Delhi Police on the same day. (Representational Image) The complaint was lodged on March 24 and the accused, who has been identified as Rajeev Vasant Dani, was arrested at the airport by the Delhi Police on the same day. (Representational Image)

A 62-year-old businessman hailing from Pune was arrested at Delhi airport after a complaint of sexual harassment was lodged against him by a cabin crew member of the Air Vistara, Lucknow-Delhi flight, police said on Wednesday. The complaint was lodged on March 24 and the accused who has been identified as Rajeev Vasant Dani was arrested at the airport by the Delhi Police on the same day.

A spokesperson of Air Vistara said, “A member of our cabin crew operating Flight No. UK997 from Lucknow to Delhi on 24 March 2018, reported an incident of sexual harassment by a passenger. Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts the safety of its staff and other customers at risk, or compromises their dignity. We have reported the matter to the Police and other relevant authorities. An FIR is registered and an investigation is on. We are fully committed to providing our cooperation to all the authorities.”

Providing details about the incident, police said the passenger while de-boarding the aircraft at T3 terminal in New Delhi on March 24 had ‘inappropriately’ touched the crew member.

A statement released by the police states, “A case vide FIR under section 354A of IPC (sexual harassment, punishable with a maximum term of three years and a fine) has been registered.”

