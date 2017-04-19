Businessman gets 2-year jail for undeclared cash in Swiss bank

A Dehradun court on Monday sentenced a businessman to two years’ imprisonment for stashing unaccounted for money in a Swiss bank. Raju Verma runs a jewellery shop, called Punjab Jewellers, in Dehradun.

Surendra Mohan Jain, senior counsel of the Income Tax Department, said, “Chief Judicial Magistrate Vivek Dwivedi convicted Raju Verma in 16 separate cases filed against him by the Income Tax Department in 2015. He was convicted for not disclosing cash of Rs 92 lakh stashed in the Swiss bank in his income tax returns of 2011-2012.” Jain added, “The court sentenced Verma to two years’ imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 8 lakh. It also granted Verma a month’s bail to file an appeal.”

According to Jain, in March 2012, the I-T department conducted a search on Verma’s premises and learnt that he had deposited Rs 92 lakh in the Swiss bank in 1996 but did not disclose this in his 2011-12 tax returns. During questioning, Verma confessed to having deposited money in the Swiss bank.

The counsel said that after seeking prosecution sanction from the Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Kanpur, the I-T department filed 16 cases against Verma for each year he evaded tax since 1996. The case was filed under Section 276 C (1) (wilfully attempts in any manner whatsoever to evade any tax) and Section 277 (false statement in verification) of Income Tax Act 1961.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now