Businessman attacked, wife sexually harassed in Sec 38

A CHANDIGARH-BASED businessman and his wife, residents of Sector 38, have alleged that they were attacked by unidentified men at Abheypur village in Majri block near Mullanpur Garibdas and that the men also sexually harrassed the woman. Although police had not registered an FIR till late at night, they said they had started investigation after receiving a complaint from the woman. According to the woman, when she and her husband were going to their farmhouse near Abheypur village on the night of September 2, they found the road to their farmhouse blocked by two trucks parked across.

The couple did not come out of the car as it was dark outside but when her husband honked, five men appeared from near the trucks and started shouting at them. The woman said she immediately called the police helpline number. Her husband first got off the car when the men came up to the vehicle and she, too, stepped out when the men threatened to throw stones. When she got off the car, the woman alleged that the men started misbehaving with her and even sexually harassed her. When her husband tried to intervene, one of the men hit him with a brick, injuring him in the head. When she started crying for help, residents of the nearby village came out and the men fled. She then put her husband in the car and drove him to PGI, Chandigarh, for treatment. A police team arrived only after the incident. The woman alleged that when she was taking her husband to PGI, some people chased their car up to Chandigarh-Mullanpur barrier.

Majri Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh said he has received a complaint from the woman and they have started investigation.

