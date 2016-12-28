Businesses need to adopt global standards: Hamid Ansari

Vice-President Hamid Ansari presents the WTCA Award to Rajashree Birla in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Vice-President Hamid Ansari presents the WTCA Award to Rajashree Birla in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI

VICE-PRESIDENT Hamid Ansari called for the adoption of standard commercial laws and global technical standards across businesses to improve productivity. “Countries desiring to participate in international business need to be prepared to adopt standards, conventions and model laws that major trading nations have already implemented,” said Ansari while delivering the sixth M Visvesvaraya Memorial Lecture on Tuesday at the World Trade Centre.

The Vice-President, who presented the World Trade Centre Association (WTCA) Award to Rajashree Birla for her contributions to society, emphasised the need to adopt global standards at the earliest in order to enhance the productivity and quality of the country’s manufacturing sector. Implementing global standards will bring Indian products at par with that of other countries, he said.

“Global standards draw on international expertise and experience and are, therefore, a vital resource for governments when developing public policy. National governments can use these standards to support public policy,” said Ansari, adding that standards not only help companies to cut cost but also to reduce the impact of production and consumption on the environment.

Speaking about how consumers benefit from conformity to standards, Ansari said it will reassure consumers that the products, systems and organisations are safe, reliable and good for the environment.

Ansari highlighted the complexities in defining these global standards. Calling for a more transparent process for defining these standards, he said that such a task would require a multi-disciplinary view, which includes business, commerce, trade and public policy issues such as health, safety and environment.

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde was the guest of honour at the event which was also attended by Ghazi Abu Nahl, chairman WTCA, New York.