Buses to ply from new Mohali bus stand from today onwards

Residents may have to face problems on Monday as buses will ply from the ISBT in Phase VI instead of old bus stand in Phase VIII which was demolished by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Saturday. However, the buses plied from outside the old bus stand on Sunday.

The transport department had already directed the transporters not to ply buses from Phase VIII bus stand. Phase VIII bus stand was demolished on Saturday as it was illegally run since the Congress government came to power last year. Since Phase VIII bus stand was located in the centre of the city, residents wanted the buses to ply from there but the new ISBT was started during the tenure of previous SAD-BJP government in 2016. The new bus stand is located in Phase VI which is on the outer part of the city.

Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, who used to speak against the shifting of the old bus stand to Phase VI, now said that since the government had made huge investments, so the buses should ply from the new bus stand. He added that the city bus service would soon start which would help people reach the new bus stand without any problem.

Most of the offices, including Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA), GMADA, Rural Development and Panchayat and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), are located in Phase VIII. The old bus stand was near the district administrative complex and the district courts complex. When the new bus stand was started in 2016, the district administration passed an order and closed the bus stand in Phase VIII but when the Congress came to power, the buses started plying from the old bus stand in Phase VIII.

