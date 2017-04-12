Buses stay off roads in Haryana, talks inconclusive

Harried commuters in Rohtak. (Source: Express/PTI) Harried commuters in Rohtak. (Source: Express/PTI)

THE STRIKE by Haryana Roadways (HR) employees continued for the second day on Tuesday and nearly 4,200 buses, including Volvos, remained in the roadways workshops or bus stops, inconveniencing commuters. The “indefinite” strike was launched on Monday in protest against granting of bus permits to private players. Meetings between employee representatives and government officials led by State Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar Tuesday were inconclusive.

Employee unions said the strike would continue till the government scraps bus permits given to private players. The bone of the contention is the plan to grant permits to private players for 853 buses on 273 state routes. The government says there is nothing unusual in the move as this many private buses were on roads for many years. “The strike is unjustified as we have not given new permits to private players,” said S S Dhillon, additional chief secretary (transport).

However, trade unions suspect a bid to ‘privatise’ transport services by issuing bus permits to private players. “It’s not only a question of the same number of the private buses. The government has made its transport policy to favour private transporters. Earlier, private players were allowed to run buses only on link routes meant for rural areas. But, now they have issued permits even for national highways and for profitable routes,” claimed Sarbat Singh Punia, General Secretary, Haryana Roadways Workers Union.

“They have already issued permits for 853 buses and they have already received 1,669 more applications for bus permits. They may give permits to as much private buses as the state roadways owns currently,” said Punia. “Why is the government not purchasing more buses for the state roadways? Why do they just keep talking of buying new buses?” he questioned.

Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said “doors were open for more talks.” Panwar said the issue of new transport policy was sub-judice and the government would implement whatever decision comes from the court.

“We have already purchased 300 buses and approval has been given to purchase 300 more buses. In total 1,000 new buses will be provided for the state roadways,” he added.

The minister said private bus operators had been asked to install GPS system so that the movement of the vehicles could be monitored.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now