Bus tickets meant for female passengers given to men: CAG

Concessional bus tickets meant for female passengers on Women’s Day and Raksha Bandhan were issued to male passengers during 2014-16, according to CAG report tabled in the state Assembly today. The report noted discrepancies in concession to female passengers that resulted in losses of Rs 11.49 crore to Rajasthan State Road Transportation Corporation (RSRTC).

“Data of online reservation system through booking windows disclosed that 55.50 lakh tickets with concession meant for females were issued to male passengers during 2014-16,” the CAG report said.

It observed that software installed for online reservation system (ORS) failed to map business rules and proved insufficient in validation control, which led to huge financial losses to the corporation.

Data analysis disclosed that RSRTC issued tickets to female passengers with ‘zero’ value during 2014-16 for journey other than the given two days, the report said.

Also, the corporation issued concession cards under senior citizen’s category to passengers aged between 20 and 59 years, it said.

“The deficiency occurred due to the inadequate mapping of rules which led to non-validation of age by the software,” noted the report.

It stated that free journey to the MPs and MLAs (former and sitting), along with one attendant, were also “rampantly misused”.

Free journey was allowed to the attendant only when accompanying with the MLA/MP. However, the conductors issued about 6,466 invalid coupons allowing journey to someone else resulting into loss of Rs 19.84 lakh in 2014-16.

