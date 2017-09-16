Bus staff use same toilets as kids, CCTVs don’t work: Panel on Ryan murder case

Ryan student murder case: The court had granted interim protection from arrest to the founding chairman and managing director of Ryan International Group of Institutions till Wednesday. PTI Photo Ryan student murder case: The court had granted interim protection from arrest to the founding chairman and managing director of Ryan International Group of Institutions till Wednesday. PTI Photo

The two-member fact-finding committee set up by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in its report submitted on Friday, has flagged several violations of the Board’s safety guidelines by Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch, where a seven-year-old was found murdered on September 8. The panel is learnt to have objected to bus drivers and conductors using the toilets meant for students. It also highlighted the breach in the school boundary wall (covered with barbed wires) which, the committee observed, is a threat to children’s safety as anybody can enter the campus.

The report flagged the insufficient number of CCTV cameras on school premises and also pointed out that most of the installed cameras don’t work. Giving examples of how the school administration had compromised on students’ safety, the panel observed that only three out of five floors of the school building were used for teaching purposes and students had access to unused classrooms and the terrace, which were not locked.

The committee also found the electricity panel room unlocked which, it observed, could prove to be dangerous for children on campus. Further, the panel did not find either a ramp or special toilets for differently-abled students. CBSE had set up the committee on September 8 amid angry protests by parents, who had sought action against the school management for alleged neglect which could have compromised safety and led to the murder of the Class II student. The committee was asked to probe the circumstances leading to the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, and also check if the school was following CBSE’s safety norms and affiliation bye-laws.

On the committee were Y Arun Kumar, deputy commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, regional office Agra, and Kailash Chand, principal, Govt Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Preet Vihar. The committee visited the school campus this week and submitted its report Friday evening. The report does not make any recommendation regarding disaffiliation as that is the CBSE’s mandate.

