Bus owned by SAD leader kills 31-year-old man, driver arrested

A 31-year-old man was killed in a road accident Tuesday on the Bajakhana-Jaiton road while he was trying to overtake a bus whose oil tanker cover was left open. The sharp edge of the cover cut the roof of the car, chopping his head on the spot.

The luxury bus belongs to Hargobind Transport company owned by SAD leader Yadwinder Singh. Irked residents blocked the Jaiton main road and other approach roads for over 5 hours but later called off the dharna after the driver was arrested under Section 304A (causing death by negligence). The residents even damaged the bus and broke its window panes.

According to sources, the family has agreed to Rs 5 lakh compensation from the transport company. “The dharna has been lifted and the driver has been arrested. I have no idea whether the family has been given any compensation by the transport company. Bus as well as the damaged car have been taken into police custody,” said Faridkot SSP Dr Nanak Singh. “We are also verying a complaint received by us that the bus was plying without a valid route permit. We will confirm it from the transport department so that further action can be taken against the company. “

Later, villagers and family members along with Congress candidate from Jaitu Mohammad Sadik gathered at the spot.

“The bus which belongs to a SAD leader was supposed to ply from Barnala to Chandigarh but he was illegally running this bus from Jaitu to Chandigarh. It needs to be probed who has allowed him to travel 60 kms without permit.”