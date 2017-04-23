Bus overturned near Ranchi: 8 killed, 56 injured

Ranchi (Source Google Map) Ranchi (Source Google Map)

Eight passengers including four children were killed and 56 others injured as the bus they were travelling in overturned at a sharp bend on Pithoria-Patratu road near here.

“Eight passengers including, four children were killed on the spot and 56 others injured when a bus overturned at a sharp bend near a valley on the Pithoria-Patratu road,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldip Dwivedi. The injured have been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, he said adding the reason behind the accident is being investigated.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot, the SSP said. Expressing grief at the loss of lives, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has announced an ex-gratia of Rs one lakh for each of the bereaved families and Rs 20,000 to the injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now