Bus on way to wedding reception overturns in Powai, 1 dead, 14 injured

ONE PERSON died while 14 others were injured after a private bus headed to a wedding reception in Mumbra met with an accident at Powai on Saturday afternoon. The police have slapped charges of rash and negligent driving, and causing death due to negligence against the driver. Initial investigations found the driver was driving at a high speed, the police said.

The incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1 pm when the private bus reached the Gandhi Nagar junction ahead of Powai. The bus, coming from Malad, had around 40 people, all family members of the bride. The bus was going down a flyover when the driver lost control. First, the bus swerved to the right, hitting the flyover divider. The driver then tried to turn left but the bus hit the divider again. As a result, the fuel tank burst, spilling diesel on the road.

The bus then swerved sharply to the left, toppled over and came to rest on its side, trapping the passengers. Passersby rushed to the passengers’ rescue, breaking the glass windows and pulling them out. Seven people sustained serious injuries while eight others sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Powai hospital and Aniket hospital at Kanjurmarg. Of the seven with serious injuries, Imtiaz Shaikh, a relative of the bride, succumbed later.

Zonal deputy commissioner Sachin Patil said, “Two days ago, there was a wedding in Mumbra and the reception was to be held on Saturday. The girl’s family, from Malad, had booked the bus from Destiny Travels to take them to Mumbra for the reception .”

The driver is absconding. “According to the statements recorded from the passengers, he was driving at a high speed,” an officer said.

The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304(A) (causing death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by endangering the life of people) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against the driver.

As a result of the accident, massive snarls affected traffic on the Eastern Express Highway. Rescue operations went on for nearly three hours and a crane had to be called to remove the bus. The traffic police had to shut down one of the lanes to manage traffic, which finally eased out around 3.30 pm.

Ashwin Bhagwat (31), an eyewitness, said there was total chaos at the spot. “When the bus finally came to a halt, there was blood all over. The occupants were trapped inside and the only way we could get them out was by breaking the windows. We waved all vehicles to stop since diesel had spilled on the road. Whoever was rescued from the bus was rushed to Powai and Aniket hospitals in Kanjurmarg. We tried our best to ensure they reached the hospital in time.”

