Bursting of firecrackers restricted to three hours in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

(Source: Express Photo/Representational) (Source: Express Photo/Representational)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday restricted bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to three hours– from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. The court also issued guidelines for granting temporary licences to firecracker sellers.

The High Court on Thursday had taken suo moto cognizance of the deteriorating air quality in the region and sought information on the licences granted to traders in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The division bench of Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Amit Rawal on Friday directed the police to ensure adequate PCR vans are deployed for compliance of the High Court directions. The Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police have also been directed to ensure the orders are followed strictly.

The division bench restricted the authorities from issuing any permanent licenses without the permission of court and also limited the number of temporary licenses to be issued to the traders.

