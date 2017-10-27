Bursting crackers on Diwali day: Time limit was not meant to harass anyone, says HC

Observing that its intention to order a time limit for bursting firecrackers on Diwali was not meant to harass anyone, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday extended the ban in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till November 1. (Representational Image/Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna) Observing that its intention to order a time limit for bursting firecrackers on Diwali was not meant to harass anyone, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday extended the ban in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till November 1. (Representational Image/Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Observing that its intention to order a time limit for bursting firecrackers on Diwali was not meant to harass anyone, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday extended the ban in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till November 1. “Our intention was not to harass anyone, especially during festivals. Our intention was to motivate and educate…They (police) may have been over-zealous …They may be justified on their part but the order was not meant to harass anyone,” observed the Division Bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawa after it was informed that many FIRs had been registered for bursting of crackers beyond the specified time limit.

The oral observation from the Division Bench came during the resumed hearing of a suo motu cognizance case on the air quality in the region. Amicus Curiae in the case, senior advocate Anupam Gupta, told the bench that FIRs can be ordered to be quashed by the court.

When Suvir Sehgal, the senior standing counsel of the UT administration, suggested that the ban should be relaxed in view of Gurpurab and weddings, Gupta objected to the view. The Division Bench also observed that “no color of communalism” should be added to the pending matter and said that when it decides on the issue, it had “to be done dispassionately”.

On October 13, the division bench had taken a strong stand on the possible rise in air pollution levels due to use of firecrackers and ordered restrictions on bursting of crackers on Diwali and limited it to three hours — 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm — in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The order also said, “there shall be no bursting of crackers even before and also after Diwali till the next date of hearing.”

