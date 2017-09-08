Burnt human remains buried inside voluntarily by followers: Dera Sacha Sauda

Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. (File photo) Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa. (File photo)

At a time when the search operation of the Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda is taking place, the dera has admitted that the burnt human remains (human ashes) of its followers were buried inside the sect’s premises.

“Some people are projecting these human remains as skeletons of the human beings. These are just left out remains of the bodies collected from the cremation grounds by the family members concerned. These are roughly called ‘ashthian’ with little burnt pieces of the bodies. As per the religious practices, these are immersed in the rivers. But the dera chief had given a call to bury the same in the dera premises to prevent being immersed in rives to avoid water pollution,” said an official of dera’s media wing while speaking to The Indian Express on Friday.

“The human remains were buried within the campus and trees were planted on these. Proper record has been maintained for the same,” he added.

Dera Sacha Sauda’s mouthpiece ‘Sach Kahoon’ on Thursday reportedly admitted that human remains were buried in the sect’s premises. The admission had come hours before authorities and security agencies launched a search and sanitisation operation inside the sprawling Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters.

Some persons, who were earlier associated with the sect but left it later, have been demanding a thorough probe suspecting that there might be skeletons of those who were killed by Dera men after they raised their voice against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. However, the Dera has been dismissing such allegations. Meanwhile, the search team of the administration has arranged a number of JCB machines to undertake digging work, if required, in the dera.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd