Latest News
  • Burmese national held with fake Indian passport in Pathankot

Burmese national held with fake Indian passport in Pathankot

Police recovered a fake Indian passport, Aadhaar card and license from his possession, he said, adding that he had shown himself as a resident of Madhopur.

By: PTI | Pathankot | Published:May 22, 2017 8:42 pm

Punjab police on Monday claimed to have nabbed a Burmese national who was allegedly in possession of a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar card in Pathankot. Acting on secret information, police arrested the 24- year-old man who had been living in Pathankot allegedly under a fake name, police said.

“We have arrested a Burmese national who has been living here under fake name of Lalla Khan for the last two years,” Pathankot, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakhbir Singh said. Police recovered a fake Indian passport, Aadhaar card and license from his possession, he said, adding that he had shown himself as a resident of Madhopur.

The SP said his real name was Sayeed Aamin, a Burmese national. A case under relevant sections including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) of the IPC was registered against him, police said. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

The SP said a case was also registered against him by the Tarn Taran police in 2008.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 22: Latest News