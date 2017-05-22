Burmese national held with fake Indian passport in Pathankot

Punjab police on Monday claimed to have nabbed a Burmese national who was allegedly in possession of a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar card in Pathankot. Acting on secret information, police arrested the 24- year-old man who had been living in Pathankot allegedly under a fake name, police said.

“We have arrested a Burmese national who has been living here under fake name of Lalla Khan for the last two years,” Pathankot, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakhbir Singh said. Police recovered a fake Indian passport, Aadhaar card and license from his possession, he said, adding that he had shown himself as a resident of Madhopur.

The SP said his real name was Sayeed Aamin, a Burmese national. A case under relevant sections including 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) of the IPC was registered against him, police said. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

The SP said a case was also registered against him by the Tarn Taran police in 2008.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now