Buried under sand, labourer dies in Gurgaon

A man was killed and another injured after they got buried under sand while shifting “either sewer or pipelines” in Gurgaon on Monday evening, police said. According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm, while Santosh and Chintu — both aged 20 and from Bihar — were working in Gurgaon’s Sector 43. “We received a call about the incident a little after 5 pm, and rushed to the spot. While Chintu was rescued immediately, it took us almost half an hour to pull out Santosh, who was buried much deeper,” said Gaurav Phogat, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station. “We had to summon the fire brigade and undertake the process slowly, since we could have inadvertently harmed him by simply running an excavation machine in the area,” he said.

Police said the two men were doing the work on behalf of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG). They were rushed to Paras Hospital, where Santosh was declared brought dead. Chintu was treated and discharged later in the evening. “The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary, and we have intimated his parents. A case will be filed once they arrive to claim the body and give a statement,” said Phogat.

