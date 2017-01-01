Burglary at Sisodia office: Police focus on insider angle

Sisodia inside the room that was burgled at his office, Friday. Amit Mehra Sisodia inside the room that was burgled at his office, Friday. Amit Mehra

A Delhi Police team on Saturday collected fingerprints belonging to two people from Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office in east Delhi’s Khichripur, which was burgled in the early hours of Friday. According to police sources, investigators are looking into whether the burglary could be “an inside job”.

A crime detection team and a dog squad visited the office on Saturday to gather clues, sources said. According to staffers, the office was supposed to be shifted on Friday morning, and the burglary happened just before that. Burglars took away two CPUs, an old computer monitor, some letterheads, documents and a digital video recorder that had CCTV footage from Sisodia’s office.

Out of six rooms at the office, only one was targeted by the burglars, which led police to suspect that they could be after something specific. Fingerprints were collected from the doors and windows of that one room, police said. “The burglars went inside the room from a window that was not locked from inside,” said a police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that special staff of the district police have been assigned the task of cracking the case. “Several teams are working on the case. Officials of the district staff visited again on Saturday and we hope for success soon,” said Bishnoi.

A case under IPC sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft) has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station. Police said burglars jumped the wall and broke the office door’s latch with an iron rod. A police officer privy to the investigation said the latch was very weak and would have given way easily.

“The computer monitor that was stolen was very old, and would hardly have any worth in the market. There was nothing important in the CPUs as they too were old. We cannot rule out the involvement of some vagabonds but the way the burglary was done, we suspect it could be someone who knew the office,” said a police officer.